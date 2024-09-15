Norwalk

Motorcyclist has serious injuries after crash in Norwalk

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a pick-up truck in Norwalk Saturday night.

Police said they were called to Winfield Street in the area of Pequot Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police said. The other driver stayed at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3005.

