Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with pickup truck in Griswold

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in Griswold on Saturday.

State police said a 55-year-old man from Jewett City was driving his motorcycle southbound on Hopeville Road near a driveway in the 1000 block of the street around 12:30 p.m.

At the same time, a man driving a Nissan Titan was stopped at the top of the driveway while waiting to turn left to go northbound on Hopeville Road.

As the Nissan Titan turned left to begin driving northbound on Hopeville Road, investigators said the motorcycle collided with the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The other driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Christopher Brett at (860) 848-6540.