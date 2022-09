A motorcyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the crash is on Torringford Street. The area is closed between Cedar Lane and Greenwoods Road.

According to investigators, there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the collision.

Dispatchers said LifeStar has been called to pick up a patient from the accident. It's unclear if anyone else is injured.

There's no word on when the area will reopen.