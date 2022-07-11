Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle Driven by Minor in Milford: PD

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after getting struck by a vehicle that was being driven by a minor in Milford on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a serious crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the crash involved a 2007 Lexus IS250 being driven by a minor and a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Investigators said the minor was driving the Lexus west on Broad Street when it turned left and hit the motorcycle that was traveling east on Bridgeport Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.

