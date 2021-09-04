Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Clinton Crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Clinton on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a collision on East Main Street near Beach Park Road shortly before 11 a.m.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist sustained very serious injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, investigators said.

There were no other reported injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Caruso at (860) 669-0451.