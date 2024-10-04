Thompson

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Thompson

A 30-year-old man has serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving and a car collided in Thompson on Thursday night.

State police said a 20-year-old Southbury, Massachusetts woman was driving a Toyota Corolla and had gotten off Interstate 395 South at exit 50 when her car and a Harley-Davidson driven by a 30-year-old Thompson man collided at the intersection of I-395 and Thompson Hill Road at 10:17 p.m.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital, according to state police.

The driver of the Corolla declined medical attention at the scene, state police said.

State police are investigating the crash.

