Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 159 in Suffield

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash on Route 159 in Suffield on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Route 159 around 7 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling south on Route 159 while a car was traveling north in the same area.

The car turned left while trying to pull into a driveway and authorities said the motorcyclist collided with the passenger side of the car.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured and are cooperating with the investigation.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad was called to the scene to investigate.

At this time, Route 159 is closed from Conservation Road to Audubon Drive. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

