Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 5 in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after a crash in South Windsor on Friday morning.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided on Route 5, south of the Sullivan Avenue intersection.

Route 5 is open in both directions, but the center lane is closed in both directions, so police warn drivers to expect delays if they are traveling in the area.

