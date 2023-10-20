South Windsor

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 5 in South Windsor

Scene of a motorcycle crash on Route 5 in South Windsor
NBC Connectiucut

A motorcyclist has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after a crash in South Windsor on Friday morning.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided on Route 5, south of the Sullivan Avenue intersection.

Route 5 is open in both directions, but the center lane is closed in both directions, so police warn drivers to expect delays if they are traveling in the area.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
