Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hebron crash

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Hebron on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to East Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving what officials called an off-road motorcycle and a car.

According to fire officials, the off-road motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to an ambulance by LifeStar.

It's unclear if the person in the car was injured.

The crash is under investigation.