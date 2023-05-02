Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Milford Crash

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Milford last week.

Police were called to a serious crash near Bridgeport Avenue and Lansdale Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators believe a Honda Civic was traveling west on Bridgeport Avenue at stopped at a red light at the intersection with Lansdale Avenue.

According to police, a motorcyclist, identified as a 36-year-old man, then hit the back of the Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.