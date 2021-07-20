Stamford

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Stamford Crash

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Stamford on Monday night.

Officers said a 53-year-old Stamford man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on East Main Street approaching Houston Terrace around 7:55 p.m.

At the same time, a 43-year-old Stamford man driving an SUV westbound on East Main Street attempted to turn left to head south on Houston Terrace, authorities said.

During the turn, the motorcyclist and the SUV collided and the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to Stamford Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the ICU where authorities said his condition was said to be improving.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at (203) 977-4712.

