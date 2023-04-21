vernon

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Vernon Crash

A motorcyclist has significant injuries after an accident in Vernon Friday afternoon.

Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said the crash happened on Hartford Turnpike at the intersection of East Street.

A car and motorcycle collided, and the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The other driver is uninjured. The Metro Traffic Services Unit was called to the scene and the road is closed in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

