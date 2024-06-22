Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waterbury crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Waterbury on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Meriden Road and Manor Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to police, the 27-year-old male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were not injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.