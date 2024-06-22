Waterbury

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waterbury crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Waterbury on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Meriden Road and Manor Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to police, the 27-year-old male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

