Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Waterbury Crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Scott Road around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

When police arrived, they said they found the driver of the motorcycle with serious injuries. The 59-year-old man from Bristol was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where officials said he is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved is a 33-year-old woman from Waterbury and she was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CRU Unit at (203) 346-3975.