Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Hartford crash

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in West Hartford on Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to Fern Street and Mountain Road around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Police said the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The adult motorcyclist reportedly had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Fern Street is currently closed between Mountain Road and Willowbrook Road. The closure is expected to last several hours and anyone in the area should find alternate routes.

Anyone with information should contact West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the WHPD Tip Line at (860) 570-8969.

