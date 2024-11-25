Motorcyclist seriously injured while fleeing from police in Colchester: state police

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control while trying to flee from police in Colchester over the weekend, according to state police.

Troopers said a 34-year-old Tolland man was driving recklessly on Lebanon Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. after eluding police.

While traveling eastbound on Lebanon Avenue, state police said the motorcyclist lost control at the intersection with Windham Avenue.

The man continued into the parking lot of Colchester Florist, where he was given medical aid. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.

Authorities did not say why he was originally trying to flee from police. The investigation is ongoing.