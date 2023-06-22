Motorcyclist struck by impaired driver in Milford has serious injuries: police

A motorcyclist who was struck in Milford Wednesday night has serious injuries and police said the other driver was under the influence.

Police said the driver of a 2020 Nissan Sentra hit the motorcyclist on Bridgeport Avenue while turning left onto Meadows End Road just before 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police said they found the Nissan Sentra on Broadway and the driver, a 68-year-old Milford man, was operating under the influence of liquor or drugs.

He was charged with operation while under the influence of liquor or drug or while having an elevated blood alcohol content, posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on July 14.