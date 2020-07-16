Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries After Crash in Bridgeport

Bridgeport

A man suffered from life threatening injuries after he was ejected from his bike during a serious crash in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

Bridgeport patrol officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a serious crash between a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Center Street just after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old Bridgeport man was traveling west on Washington Avenue on his motorcycle when it collided with a car that was travelling south on Center Street.

"The collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected and land in the street," said Capt. Gilleran. "The motorcycle was located on Washington Avenue in the westbound lane of the intersection."

The driver of the car was not injured during the impact and is cooperating with police.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to conduct further investigation.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

