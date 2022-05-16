Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in New London Crash

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in New London on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle with injuries at the intersection of Montauk Avenue and Orchard Street around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities said the adult male motorcycle operator sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, police added.

The New London Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the area to investigate.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.