Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in West Hartford crash

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in West Hartford Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to South Main Street and Elmfield Street around 9:15 p.m. after getting a report of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital to be treated and evaluated. According to police, the motorcyclist's injuries are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the incident.

The intersection of South Main Street and Elmfield Street was closed to traffic in all directions. Southbound traffic on South Main Street was being diverted on New Britain Avenue. Northbound traffic on South Main Street was being diverted onto Hall Street.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the tip line at (860) 570-8969.