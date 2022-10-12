Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Deer in Plainfield

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a deer in Plainfield on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Dow Road around 10:24 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a deer.

According to investigators, a 22-year-old Plainfield man was traveling eastbound on his Harley-Davidson on Dow Road when he was struck by a deer. The collision caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.

The man was evaluated for potential injuries and was taken to Backus Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.