Mount Southington now open for the season

It's a big weekend for ski resorts across the state. Some are now open for the season, including Mount Southington.

The slopes opened at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but dozens of people got there early to get their passes and a good spot in line for the chair lift.

This weekend, skiers and snowboarders have access to six of the 14 trails.

"This is like a bonus weekend for us. Usually, we shoot for the middle of the month around the 15th," said Jay Doughtery, General Manager of Mount Southington.

Last year, the mountain didn't open until December 23rd, but Dougherty says the cold temperatures really helped them make enough snow and open early.

"Conditions are absolutely wonderful," said Cian Powell, of Madison. "We have an early season. Longer time means more opportunity for snowboarding, skiing, whatever you do. Just try to get out there and have fun."

"There's a little bit of powder all the way at the top, but then while you're skiing down it's more icy," said Greyson Tarvara, of New Canaan.

For some, breaking out the skis and snowboards is a family tradition.

"It's a great thrill to be a grandfather and ski with your grandson," said Ralph Scarfariello, of Wallingford. He and his 10-year-old grandson, Colton, have been coming to Mount Southington together for the last three years.

"I feel like it's a great thing, and I like to do it. It's really fun," said Ralph's grandson, Colton.

Blake Steinfieldt from Bristol says he'll be spending a lot of time in the snow and on his board this winter.

"Last year, I didn't go as much as I wanted to, so I was sure to be here on opening day."

Mount Southington will be open again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The resort will be closed for the week and will reopen with their regular season hours on Friday, December 13.