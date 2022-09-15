M&T Bank's ‘Poor Planning' Costing Connecticut Customers: Attorney General

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank after receiving complaints from customers about issues following the bank's changeover from People's United Bank last week.

Customers have complained of issues with the M&T Bank website and app and having trouble getting access to their money. Others said they hadn't received new debit cards from M&T. Those who called the bank's customer service line complained of waiting on hold for hours, while customers who visited M&T branches said they faced long lines to speak to employees in person.

Tong sent a letter to M&T Bank Wednesday asking for a meeting with bank officials to answer questions about the ongoing issues being faced by customers.

"I share your customers’ outrage at the serious lack of preparation for this conversion. M&T’s poor planning cost Connecticut customers timely access to their banking records, their bill pay systems, and their money," Tong said in the letter. "Connecticut customers wasted hours of time on hold and in branches trying to sort out problems that should have been addressed prior to the conversion."

The conversion took place over the Labor Day weekend.

"While the vast majority of customers had a successful onboarding and log-in experience, we know the experience for others has fallen short of our expectations, and we are not going to rest until every single customer is satisfied," said Max Reiss, director of community affairs for M&T Bank.

M&T has added staff to bank branches, extended call hours for customer service, and enhanced digital upgrades to help alleviate some issues, according to Reiss.

He said they have also offered to meet with Attorney General Tong.

In Tong's letter, the attorney general also expressed concerns about commitments he says M&T made about its Connecticut workforce after the merger. He said his office has been told some People's United employees were "retained" by M&T for lesser pay. Other employees complained they were given opportunities outside of Connecticut, according to Tong.