A landslide in West Haven is affecting Metro-North service in the area as Tropical Storm Elsa brings heavy rain to Connecticut.

The issue is in the area of Callegari Drive and Metro-North is responding, officials said.

No homes in the area are impacted, officials said.

Officials said there is significant flooding in West Haven and more than 30 roads are impacted.