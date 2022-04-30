Multi-Alarm Fire Burning at Popular Red Jacket Resort in North Conway, NH

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a popular vacation spot in North Conway, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon.

Conway police confirm there is an active fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, located on White Mountain Highway.

Police do not have any information on injuries at this time.

Route 16 is closed in the area, and people are being asked to stay away to allow emergency crews to access the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video posted on Twitter shows flames shooting through the roof and rooms on the second and third floor. Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing into the sky.

Active fire in North Conway, NH - Red Jacket Inn pic.twitter.com/jEtWcK8xRE — Sydney Diamond (@dimndintherough) April 30, 2022

There appeared to be heavy damage to at least part of the hotel. Emergency sirens could be heard in the background, and people could be seen standing on a grassy hill watching the fire burn.

A woman who lives two doors down from the inn told NBC10 Boston and NECN that she saw people outside crying with their kids.

"It's just devastating. I mean, so sad," Linda Barbic, a bed and breakfast owner in the area, said. "It's just roaring in flames. It's just horrific. The east end of the building of the Red Jacket, it looks like fire departments came from all towns, everywhere, and they're trying to contain it, so it doesn't hit the main building, but it's sad, it doesn't look like that's gonna be possible."

"I mean, it's up in flames. It's horrific. It's devastating," she reiterated. "I just have the chills. I just feel so sad. The flames are coming out of the windows, and the roofs are caving in. It's just horrible. It's a horrible sight."

Huge 3 alarm fire happening now at Red Jacket Resort in North Conway. Please stay out of the downtown / Rt 16 area to allow emergency personnel the access they need. High winds causing spread to wooded areas. Hoping everyone is safe 🤞🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/A5jhJhsqpa — Brad's Black Sheep (@bradsblacksheep) April 30, 2022

The North Conway Firefighters Association also confirmed the fire at the Red Jacket and asked people to please avoid the area.

Multiple crews from surrounding New Hampshire towns have been called to battle the massive blaze.

The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire's White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park that has been named among the top 10 indoor water parks in the U.S. It was not immediately clear if the water park was impacted by the fire.

This weekend marks the final days of school vacation week in the Granite State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.