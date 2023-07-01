Multi-car crash shuts down part of I-95 South in Stamford

Those driving along I-95 South in Stamford should be prepared to pump the breaks.

A multi-car crash that happened around 7:30 Saturday night has resulted in the partial closure of I-95 South near Exit 9.

At least one person has been injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

I-95 South is closed between Exits 9 and 9 and it is unclear when that portion of I-95 is expected to reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.