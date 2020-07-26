Multi-Family Apartment Building Hit by Bullets During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

Norwich police are investigating a shots fired incident where bullets hit a multi-family apartment building on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Central Avenue near Third Street shortly after 8 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found spent shell casings on the street.

According to investigators, the bullets also hit a multi-family apartment building. No residents were injured.

Authorities said the perpetrator or perpetrators of the incident fled the area.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin McNeill at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3197 or by email at kmcneill@cityofnorwich.org. You can also contact the department's Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.