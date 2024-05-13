Multi-family home in Norwich riddled with gunfire

A multi-family home was riddled with gunfire in Norwich on Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Cliff and North Cliff streets just before 5:30 p.m. Authorities found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Investigators determined that a building housing multiple families was struck by several rounds. No one was hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Carmody at 860-886-5561 ext. 3159. Tips can remain anonymous.