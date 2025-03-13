Multi-family home not habitable after fire in Hartford

A multi-family home in Hartford has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said they responded to a home on Cornwall Street in the city's Blue Hills neighborhood.

Crews saw flames coming from all three floors, and the fire extended inside, too.

The fire was quickly extinguished and officials said everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters said the Red Cross is helping displaced families. The exact number of people impacted is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.