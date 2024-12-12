Multi-town traffic enforcement spreads holiday cheer, offers reminders about safety

Drivers along Route 80 were given a message about holiday safety and a little gift from local police Thursday.

Police departments that make up the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit banded together to lift spirits along with offering friendly warnings.

“It’s been pretty funny a lot of people are pretty excited,” said Officer Tristin Goodwin, with the East Haven Police Department

Funny and excited aren’t words typically used when getting pulled over by police, but they work for some traffic stops on Thursday. In North Branford, people who were pulled over were grateful.

“Its great. A lot of people need it, especially during the holidays,” said Thomas Ralston, from Wallingford.

Police pulled him over to make sure a load in the back of his truck was secured.

“He said we are trying to raise awareness about a safety stop and then I got this awesome Dunkin' gift card,” Jessica Langlan said. Officers pulled her over to give her a warning about wearing her seat belt.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit has been around a few years, but this is their first time turning traffic stops into a little gift-giving.

“It is and it is a nice way to see and meet the police officers, know who is in your town, have a nice smile and friendly interaction,” Langlan said.

Officers were looking out for basic offenses like tinted windows, lack of front license plates, and expired registration. It's something they would typically offer a warning for. Those warnings were offered, but they came with a gift card.

“Just want to give you a little gift card we appreciate all the community too and want to make sure you have a good holiday and merry Christmas."

Santa Claus was hanging out in the front of an East Haven police cruiser on a trip from the North Pole to North Branford. He traded in his reindeer power for some horsepower as he helped bring the holidays roadside.

“You can give a verbal warning and say hey merry Christmas, it was polite, it was nice, but we wanted to take it one step further,” said Sgt. Joseph Mulhern, with the East Haven Police Department.

In total, they handed out about 60 gift cards. Departments from North Branford, East Haven, North Haven, Branford, Guilford, Madison, and New Haven all participated.

It was a chance to blend road enforcement with positivity according to officers, and the local member police unions funded the gift card giveaway.

“We’re letting you know your registration is expired, but have a great Christmas, on us,” said Sgt. Antonio DePascale, with the North Haven Police Department.

Some drivers were a little spooked at first, but all left with a smile. Most were grateful for not receiving a ticket, and instead leaving with a gift card.

“I got away with a warning and a Dunkin' gift card, I'm on cloud 9 right now,” Langlan said.

The officers said they hope this is the first year of a new tradition because it fits well with why they chose their career.

“Getting to give back to the community a little bit and maybe change some people’s perspective on motor vehicle stops and what not,” Goodwin said.

Watching some of the traffic stops was also an eye-opening experience regarding how close officers come to passing traffic. It's a great reminder about slowing down and moving over, because it’s the law in Connecticut.