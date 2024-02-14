EAST HARTFORD

Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures, delays on I-84 West in East Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein and NBC Connecticut Staff

CT DOT

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Wednesday morning and heavy delays are reported in the area.

At this time, CTRoads says the two right lanes of the highway are closed between exits 58 and 57.

There have been heavy delays in the area.

It's unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police said injuries were reported but the extent is unknown.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us