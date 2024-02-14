Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures, delays on I-84 West in East Hartford

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Wednesday morning and heavy delays are reported in the area.

At this time, CTRoads says the two right lanes of the highway are closed between exits 58 and 57.

There have been heavy delays in the area.

It's unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

State police said injuries were reported but the extent is unknown.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.