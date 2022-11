The state Department of Transportation said a multi-vehicle accident is causing lane closures and delays on Interstate 91 North in New Haven.

The crash happened in the area of exit 8 and one person is trapped under a vehicle, according to fire officials.

The left two lanes of traffic are closed. The crash was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

