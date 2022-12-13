traffic

I-91 North in Rocky Hill Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

CT DOT

Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused miles of congestion on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed, but have since reopened.

There was about three miles of congestion in the area between exits 20 and 23.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This article tagged under:

trafficRocky Hill
