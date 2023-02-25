I-395 South in Plainfield Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Interstate 395 south in Plainfield has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed part of the highway on Saturday afternoon.

The crash closed the southbound side of the highway between exits 28 and 24. It has since fully reopened.

It's unclear how many cars were involved in the crash.

There's no word on if anyone was injured.

Multiple crashes were reported across Connecticut on Saturday as snow showers moved through the state.