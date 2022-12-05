Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-84 West on Hartford/West Hartford Line

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 84 west on the Hartford and West Hartford line on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash is between exits 44 and 43.

Several vehicles are involved in the crash and multiple entrapments are reported. It's unclear if anyone is injured.

There's no word on when the highway will reopen.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said there is a significant diesel spill in the area. Clean-up will likely take an extended amount of time.