Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-91 in North Haven

Part of Interstate 91 is closed in North Haven because of an accident involving five vehicles.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway between exits 10 and 9, officials said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is a tractor-trailer, which rolled over. Fire officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying produce.

I-91S at Exit 9 is shut down due to an MVA involving 5 cars including a tractor trailer that rolled over. No other hazards as the trailer was carrying produce, total of 6 patients. pic.twitter.com/K7hXT3IO7I — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) April 3, 2022

Connecticut State Police has requested that the Department of Consumer Protection responds.

Six people were involved in the crash and state police said there are minor injuries reported.

The highway remains shut down and anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes.