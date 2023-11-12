meriden

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-91 North in Meriden

CT DOT

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 91 North in Meriden on Sunday.

The highway is currently closed between exits 18 and 20, according to the State Dept. of Transportation.

There is no estimate for how long the highway will be closed for.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is injured.

This article tagged under:

meriden
