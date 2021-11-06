meriden

Multi-Vehicle Crash With Serious Injuries Closes I-91 South in Meriden

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Saturday afternoon.

State police said they were advised of a crash with serious injuries on I-91 south near exit 18 around 3 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 18 and 17. Traffic is being diverted off of exit 18, troopers added.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash, however, authorities did not say exactly how many.

Local

Veteran's Day 4 hours ago

Veterans Honored With 14,000 Flags At State Cemetery

new haven 4 hours ago

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Held in New Haven for Kids Ages 5 to 11

State DOT, EMS and the local fire departments have all been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. There's no word on when the highway will reopen.

This article tagged under:

meridentraffic alertcrash investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us