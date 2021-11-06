Multi-Vehicle Crash With Serious Injuries Closes I-91 South in Meriden

A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Saturday afternoon.

State police said they were advised of a crash with serious injuries on I-91 south near exit 18 around 3 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 18 and 17. Traffic is being diverted off of exit 18, troopers added.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash, however, authorities did not say exactly how many.

State DOT, EMS and the local fire departments have all been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. There's no word on when the highway will reopen.