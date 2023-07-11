Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Branford

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Branford on Tuesday morning.
The highway is closed between exits 55 and 54.
Authorities have not said exactly how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.
There is no estimate for when the highway may reopen.
