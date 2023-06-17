I-91 south in Meriden reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 91 south in Meriden has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on Saturday.

State police said the right and center lanes of I-91 south were closed near exit 18. At one point, there was more than three miles of congestion in the area.

The highway has since fully reopened.

It's unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported.