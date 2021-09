A multi-vehicle crash has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 691 east in Meriden on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash is between exits 8 and 10.

At this time, one lane of the highway is open.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.

There's no estimate for when the highway will reopen.