State Police Cruiser Struck While Responding to Another Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A state police cruiser was struck while responding to another crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Troopers said they were called to a crash involving a state police cruiser near exit 48. The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash because they were responding to a separate crash.

Authorities have not released details about the original crash the trooper was called to.

The two right lanes of the highway were closed between exits 48 and 47, according to CT Travel Smart. The highway has since fully reopened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries have been reported.