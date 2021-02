A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Route 2 in Marlborough on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on Route 2 westbound. The right lane of the highway is closed between exits 16 and 15, officials added.

It's unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

There's no word on if anyone was injured.

Authorities have not released an estimate on when the highway will reopen.