Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part of Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield

A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the multi-vehicle crash is in front of the Silas Deane Shopping Center and the road is closed in both directions.

A photo posted by Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook shows one vehicle with heavy front-end damage in the middle of the road.

Authorities have not given an estimate for when the road may reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.