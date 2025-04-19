Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Newington

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Newington on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the crash is on Willard Avenue at Greenlawn Avenue.

The area is currently closed. There's no estimate for when it will reopen.

Anyone nearby is asked to avoid the area.

Investigators have not said exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story.