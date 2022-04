A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Route 15 north in New Haven on Monday morning and heavy delays are building.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 59 and 60. There are heavy delays in the area.

Three vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.