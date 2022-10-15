traffic

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash on Route 22 in North Branford

One person has died and two others are injured after a crash on Route 22 in North Branford on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a three-car crash.

One of the drivers involved in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries, another driver suffered serious injuries and the third driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Life-saving measures were performed on the driver with life-threatening injuries. The 40-year-old man from Northford was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive is expected to be closed for several hours. Residents should use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (203) 484-2703.

