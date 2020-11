Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer closed multiple lanes on Tuesday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash was on the southbound side of the highway between exits 23 and 22S.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles, they added.

The three left lanes of the highway were closed, but have since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash.