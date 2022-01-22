traffic

Multi-Vehicle Crashes Close Parts of Route 8 in Seymour, Ansonia

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes have closed parts of Route 8 in Seymour and Ansonia on Saturday.

State police said there's one multi-vehicle crash on Route 8 southbound in Seymour between exits 19 and 17. The left lane is closed in the area.

There is a second multi-vehicle crash on Route 8 northbound in Ansonia between exits 19 and 21, according to troopers. The left lane is closed in the area there.

It's unclear if there are injuries in either crash.

There's no word on when the areas will reopen.

