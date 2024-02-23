Multi-year project aims to reduce car crashes on highway interchange in Meriden

“That whole area is just poor design, a whole mess,” Mark Delucia, of Wallingford, said.

Drivers who travel north on the I-91, I-691 and Route 15 interchange in Meriden said it’s about time changes are made.

“It needs to be addressed, it’s a hazard,” Delucia said.

“There are definitely a lot of accidents and traffic. Every day when I go up to work in the morning, there is definitely an accident or just some sort of traffic,” Ty Reeves, of West Haven, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

To address concerns, the state Department of Transportation rolled out a multi-year project.

“What we are looking to do is alleviate that traffic, congestion, improve safety because there are a high number of crashes in that area,” CT DOT Communications Director Josh Morgan said.

According to DOT data studied for the project, between the spring of 2014 and 2017, there were 852 crashes, 233 injuries and one fatality in the area.

On Friday afternoon, cars were bumper to bumper as firefighters worked to clear the scene of an accident.

“We don't want to see any more roadway fatalities in Connecticut. So, by going on and improving the infrastructure in this interchange, we know it’s going to be safer for the motorist traveling in the area,” Morgan said.

The 7-year project will cost between $400 and $500 million and includes three phases. Currently, construction is in phase one.

“There is a bridge replacement that is happening along I-691 that is going to make the bridge a little larger, which is going to allow for the exit ramps to then also accommodate that additional lane of traffic,” Morgan said.

Phase two will begin in the spring and the project is expected to be completed by 2030.